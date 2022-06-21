ODH issues Bacteria Contamination Advisory for Maumee Bay State Park

This type of advisory is posted when the level of bad bacteria in the water reaches unsafe levels, which could make you sick.

OREGON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired on June 15, 2022.

The Ohio Department of Health issued a Bacteria Contamination Advisory for Maumee Bay State Park on Tuesday.

Children, the elderly and those in ill health or with weakened immune systems are advised not to swim.

You can look at a map of all of Ohio's active beach advisory levels on the Ohio Department of Health website here.

The warning comes as temperatures near 100 degrees in northwest Ohio. Heat is expected to reach its peak between 3-5 p.m. Tuesday.

We will continue to keep you updated.