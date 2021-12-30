Toledo group hands out backpacks full of basics to community members in need

Backpacks for Humans began in 2020 by passing out cold water to the homeless, now they are providing bags full of even more necessities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Serving those less fortunate is what the Toledo group "Backpacks for Humans" is all about; the organization wants to make life easier for those who live on the streets.



They do this by giving them the life basics, all inside a backpack.

Backpacks for Humans began in 2020 by passing out cold water to those who needed it. The group saw a tremendous response, so they decided to go a step further, filling backpacks full of survival gear to pass out free of charge.

Ever since, volunteers have met up at Uptown Green Park every Sunday to pass out and refill backpacks.

Backpacks are filled with food and hygiene products, but also clothes, like gloves, which are necessities for the cold winter months.

Everything provided inside the backpacks is through generous donations from the community.

How can you help this organization and those in need? There are a few ways to give back:

You can help fill up or pass out backpacks.

You can donate items such as slightly used clothes, food, hygiene products or any necessities that Backpack for Humans need.

You can help the organization financially with monetary donations.

Organizers with Backpacks for Humans said that what they do is much deeper than just passing out and filling up backpacks, it’s building a connection and getting to know people on an individual level.

“We’re just there to love people where they’re at, and if they needed something, if they needed a resource, if they wanted to change, then we would be able to plug them into the resources that are already available. Because, once you build a relationship and the trust, then comes the asking of what really is needed,” interim executive director Michelle Marks said. “Because most of the time, what is needed is not the bottle of Gatorade, it is not the pair of socks, it is a relationship. “

So, every Sunday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Backpacks for Humans takes over Uptown Green Park to help those who need it most.