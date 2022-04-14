Sensory kits a game-changing asset for first responders serving, connecting with our communities

"This job is not all about arresting people. We're here as community caretakers and we're here to help the community the best way that we can."

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — There's a tool kit out there that law enforcement is calling a game-changer.

It helps first responders who come in contact with someone who is autistic or is going through a mental health crisis.

The need is huge because every day brings something different for the people who work in law enforcement.

"In the last several years, we've noticed a sharp increase in the number of calls that we get with people that are perhaps having a mental health crisis. Maybe there's an issue with autism; with sensory processing disorders," Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said.

But still, deputies with the Erie County Sheriff's Office are expected to know what to do.

This is where the "Backing the Blue" first responder sensory kits come into play.

"These are sensory kits that can be used not just by first responders but really anybody to help facilitate communication with individuals, whether they're on the autism spectrum disorder or have any kind of sensory processing disorder," said Kayla Obernour, who spear-headed Backing the Blue.

Obernour is a speech therapist and a lot of her family works in law enforcement.

Putting the two together, she knew she wanted to do something to make their job easier.

"This job is not all about arresting people. A lot of what we do, we're here as community caretakers and we're here to help the community the best way that we can. And these kits and the supplies within them help us do that," said Sigsworth.

The supplies include everything from allowing deputies to communicate better; to things like noise-blocking headphones and sunglasses to block bright lights.

And some training to better understand individuals.

"Finding a way to help bridge that gap. Especially for those who have more trouble in those instances is not just my job but just something that is so important," said Obernour.

To keep everyone safe.

From those in bad situations to those responding to help.

"Here's another product that we can have that can help us avoid some of the situations that we see occur because maybe we don't have these supplies. Or maybe we don't have an understanding ourselves of you know some of the issues that may be present," Sigsworth said.

Obernour says she has made the kits for five counties already.

They're also in the city of Findlay and in the works for Ottawa County and others.

If you'd like to donate or get involved you can visit Kayla's Cup of Tea.



