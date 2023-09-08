Back to school cookout and supply drive at Toledo Hemp Center Sunday

An annual school supply giveaway and community cookout will be held at noon on Aug. 13 outside of the Toledo Hemp Center.

TOLEDO, Ohio — School is right around the corner and a local man is making sure every child is set for success.

An annual school supply giveaway and community cookout will be held at noon on Aug. 13 outside of the Toledo Hemp Center, owner Kevin Spitler said.

Spitler said he has been hosting the community cookout for about eight years now and was at risk of getting canceled. Until community members started stepping in to gather much-needed supplies.

During the event, food from the cookout will be passed out for children to enjoy as well as backpacks full of school supplies.

In years past, they have been able to feed more than 300 people in a day with this event. They also hand out about 300 backpacks. This year they are trying to match that goal.

The event is still in need of volunteers to help out with the cookout as well as 150 binders for students.

You can drop off your donations at the Toledo Hemp Center in west Toledo.

