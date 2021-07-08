Back to class and back to masks: Talking to students about the return to wearing masks

Local school nurses say wearing masks last year was stressful and tough but it's important as the coronavirus remains a threat to everyone, including kids.

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — After a mostly mask-free summer, many kids are heading back to the classrooms with them back on. But the reversal is reminding students and staff of how difficult it was last year adjusting to that new normal.

"Wearing masks helps prevent the spread of the virus," Mercy Health pediatrician Dr. Kehinde Obeto said.

It's something we've heard for more than a year: wear a mask to stop the spread. But Obeto says wearing a mask is vital for kids going back to school, especially knowing now that vaccinated people can still catch and spread the virus.

"Children less than 12 have not been cleared to be vaccinated yet so they could still get COVID," she said.

Ottawa Hills Local Schools nurse Laura Baird says they're excited to have kids back in person after last year's hybrid schedule and constantly changing guidance.

"It's something we really need to do especially for their mental health," Baird said.

Baird says wearing masks took a toll on everyone last year, the students, the teachers and her nurses. They understand it may be uncomfortable again and they want kids to know they're not alone.

"This year we hired extra counselors for our school district," she added, "so if there is any child that has any struggles with wearing the mask, keeping the mask on or why they don't understand."

Obeto stressed for younger children who are more at risk, try to make it seem like it's their choice.

"Make it a game," she said. "Make them pick out their own mask and make it seem like fun."

Baird says it's important kids learn to follow rules and wear the mask even if they're not made to at home because it's about being empathetic and respectful of others.

"We have to live with guidelines and boundaries," Baird said, "and if you teach somebody that, at such a young age, when they go off and go to high school or college, are they going to continue to disobey what the rules and guidelines are?"

No one knows how long masks will be required in schools but health officials know masks and vaccines are the best tools to beat the virus.