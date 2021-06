Firefighters responded to Health & Strength Gym at Sandusky Plaza around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A Sandusky business is damaged tonight after a portion of the building collapsed Tuesday.

The awning on the front of Health & Strength Gym in Sandusky Plaza collapsed around 7:45 p.m., according to the Erie Co. Sheriff dispatch. Sandusky Fire Department responded to the scene.

There's no word on the cause or if any injuries have been reported at this time.