Avon Lake police: 2 adults, 2 elementary school age children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Detectives with the Avon Lake Police Department are investigating after four people were found shot and killed in a home Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, patrol officers were called out to an address on English Turn around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officials say that the patrol officers noticed suspicious conditions inside of the home, and called for backup, including detectives.

The officers and detectives entered the home and found four individuals with gunshot wounds, each deceased. Police tell 3News that two children and two adults were killed in the incident.

The Lorain County Coroner was notified and officials say that the incident is being investigated at this time as an apparent murder-suicide.

The Avon Lake Detective Bureau contacted the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for additional assistance investigating this incident.

Late Tuesday evening, the Avon Lake City School District released a statement to the community, confirming that two students at Erieview Elementary School were killed in the incident:

"This afternoon, we learned the tragic news that we lost one of our Avon Lake families, including two students at Erieview Elementary School. We have arranged to have grief counselors at Erieview tomorrow morning to work with staff and students. Please contact the Principal or Counselor at your student’s building if your family is in need of assistance.

It is important that we recognize this loss and offer help. This is a sensitive issue for children, and we suggest that you talk with your children about their feelings.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of our students and families in the Avon Lake Community."

The matter remains under investigation at this time.

