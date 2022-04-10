Avon Lake bald eagles welcome 1st baby of season; 2 eggs still yet to hatch

Congratulations to Stars and Stripes!

AVON LAKE, Ohio — It's become an annual tradition in Lorain County.

At Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake, we have become accustomed to keeping a close eye on the bald eagles who have made their nest outside the building. Appropriately names Stars and Stripes, the pair have captivated audiences with their efforts to raise a family over the years.

Sunday morning, at 7:30 a.m., the proud parents welcomed the newest little one to their ranks.

Images from the Avon Lake Eagle Cam show Stars and Stripes' first egg of the season has hatched, and the eaglet can be seen nestled inside its little shell. At this point, its still too early to tell if its a boy or a girl, but mom and dad are already hard at work providing the needed care.

However, this is far from the end for Stars and Stripes this spring. There are still two eggs that have yet to hatch, and in the meantime, we anxiously await the babies' arrival.

To keep up with the action yourself, you can watch the Avon Lake Eagle Cam livestream in the player below, or join Stars and Stripes' Facebook group!