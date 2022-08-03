Twenty-four second graders witnessed Miss Reppucci say "yes!"

AVON, Ohio — Adam Roggenburk proposed to his girlfriend, Katie Reppucci, on Friday.

And he did so in front of an audience.

Katie -- or Miss Reppucci, as she's known to her students -- is a second-grade teacher at Avon East Elementary School. And considering how important Miss Reppucci's students are to her, Adam made sure they were there for the special moment, as he proposed to his girlfriend of more than a year in front of 24 delighted second-graders on Friday afternoon.

Miss Reppucci said "yes!"

According to a release from the school, the reaction of the youngsters who witnessed the proposal varied from happy tears to sad tears from some students who said they didn't want her to change my name and thought she would miss school on Monday to go on her honeymoon. "Miss Reppucci got proposed!" was another common celebratory shout from students in attendance.