Avoiding scammers when filling out a March Madness bracket

Ohio’s AG and the BBB of Central Ohio want sports fans to enjoy the month of March scam-free.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General's Office and the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio are warning sports fans about clicking on certain links.

Authorities are urging those filling out a bracket to seek legitimate websites, such as ESPN or CBS Sports, to download and sign up.

“Sometimes we hear about receiving offers through a friend, or you think it's someone you know, oftentimes those can be hacked,” said Judy Collison, the president of the Central Ohio BBB. “Don't follow a link, even if it looks like it might be from a friend. Go directly to a well-known site when you're going to participate in bracket."

“We want to make sure that consumers are careful not to click on websites that are just sent to them,” said Melissa Smith from the consumer protection section of Ohio’s Attorney General’s Office. “If they are interested in a specific bracket, they can go ahead and search that out themselves. We only want to input as little information as we need to be able to participate.”

Be careful with the information you disclose, says Dollison. Social security or bank account numbers should not be needed to signup.

“That's just a way to capture your identity and use that for potential fraud,” said Dollison.

“People have a tendency to use the same username and password across various platforms, I understand that,” said Smith .”But if it's something that you're really only going to use for a very limited amount of time, you should really think twice about that, because somebody may be able to capture your username and password, and then use it in other websites that you do use more often. It could be your bank account, even your email.”