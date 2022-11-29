Community advocates say avoid scammers by researching nonprofits before donating

On Giving Tuesday, charitable donations, volunteering and nonprofits are highlighted throughout the community. But it's also a time when scammers prey on generosity.

But community advocates say it's also a time when scammers prey on generosity.

"There's always those that are trying to work the system that are not true nonprofits," Keith Burwell, the Greater Toledo Community Foundation president and CEO, said. "Regardless, if it's Giving Tuesday or any other day, make sure that charity is in fact a charity and that their work is going to the programming, as we say."

Burwell said there are many reputable organizations in Toledo that need help.

"We have put on our website approximately 120 organizations that have been vetted all across there you'll find something that you can give to."

One of those organizations is showing that giving can be easy.

"Without great companies and great people coming in and helping us provide these bags and fill them up we wouldn't have the supply to be able to offer to the community," Erin Paule, the operations manager for Connecting Kids to Meals, said.

Connecting Kids to Meals strives to give out 2,000 meals every day. And on Giving Tuesday, the volunteer groups made that goal a reality.

"It's been a day filled with volunteers," Paule said. "We have our friends from General Mills out here helping us pack weekend bags, earlier [we were] with The Andersons on site with them out in Maumee. They were helping us pack another 500 weekend bags to give out."

And advocating for your favorite non-profit on Giving Tuesday could help keep that organization in service.

"One in four children suffer with not knowing where their next meal is going to be coming from, so if they don't know about places like us we can't be as effective," Paule said.

