OREGON, Ohio — It's a side of birders you may have never seen before.

We know they like to watch birds, we know they like to photograph birds, but some also like to get bird tattoos.

That's why one of the biggest highlights during an event known as 'The Biggest Week in American Birding' is the bird tattoo contest.

There's a dozen contestants this year.

Kathy Granillo had shoulder replacement surgery. She had a hummingbird tattooed on her arm to cover up the scars.

"We were coming here to the birding event and I thought 'What the heck' could celebrate the scars but also cover them up," she said.

The yellow warbler tattooed on Katie Ware's arm is therapeutic. It helps her deal with ADHD-Attention Deficit Hypertension Disorder.

"Yeah birding really helps me. It's a different type of patience I can focus on for hours at a time without feeling anxious. It's a freeing feeling for me to have that patience," Ware said.

Then there's Joanne Saul - a big hummingbird is tattooed on her chest. She's a breast cancer survivor.

"I wanted something that symbolized victory and beauty. When I look at myself in the mirror I see this beautiful hummingbird. I don't see my scars," explained Saul.

There will be three winners and they'll be judged on accuracy, creativity and the story behind their avian ink.

Katie finishes in third place. Joanne is the overall champ.

"Just keep the faith" she says.

A soaring concept for those birders who consider their tattoos quite the flight of fancy.