Authorities searching for missing Hardin County 4-year-old with autism

KENTON, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a missing 4-year-old boy in Hardin County.

According to the City of Kenton, Quenton Ellcessor is non-verbal, deaf and has autism.

Quenton was last seen in the area of the 600 block of South Wayne in Kenton, when he walked away around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police said foul play is not suspected.

He is described as 4 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds and has curly brown hair. He was wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt and black sweatpants.

City officials said his parents told them he likes to play hide and seek in cars, especially ones that look like his mother's red SUV.

The city says a dive team is searching the Scioto River and people on the ground searching the banks.