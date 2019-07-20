LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — The body of a 23-year-old man who drowned after jumping from a pontoon boat on Wamplers Lake was recovered Sunday morning.

Darius Amir Sanders was on the boat with five other people on Friday when he decided to jump in the water to swim. A witness on the boat noticed Sanders in distress and jumped into the water to help, but was unable to reach him.

Lenawee County sheriff's deputies and Cambridge Township police searched for the victim on Friday afternoon and all day Saturday before ultimately locating him Sunday around 8 a.m.