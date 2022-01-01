Authorities investigating after body found in Monroe County

Police are investigating an area in the woods off Sterns and Whiteford Center Roads.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s office has confirmed that a body has been found north of Toledo on Friday evening.

A sheriff’s office supervisor says authorities are investigating near Whiteford Center and Sterns Roads.

Police could be seen investigating an area inside the woods off of the roads.

There is no information at this time as to the identity of the body or the circumstances of its discovery.

WTOL 11 is on the scene and is working to gather information.