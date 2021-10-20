Author Mitch Albom coming to Toledo Lucas County Public Library

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is hosting a series of authors beginning Nov. 8 with Mitch Albom at the Main Library.
Albom will be discussing his latest book, The Stranger in the Lifeboat and designate time for a short question and answer session as well as book signings.
Tickets are required for the event and can be purchased here. Seating capacity has not been reduced, and socially distanced seating will not be available. At the request of Albom, masks worn above the nose will be required for the entirety of the event.
An internationally renowned and best-selling author, journalist, screenwriter, playwright, radio and television broadcaster, Albom is also a musician. His books have collectively sold more than 40 million copies worldwide including 49 territories and in 47 languages around the world. He’s even had works made into Emmy Award-winning and critically-acclaimed television movies.
“The Stranger in the Lifeboat starts with an explosion on a billionaire’s yacht, during a gathering of some of the world’s most influential and innovative movers and shakers, leaves ten disparate souls struggling to survive in a life raft. One of the survivors writes an account of the grueling ordeal to his beloved, and those pages are later found on the opposite side of the Atlantic. The documents falls into the hands of a police inspector who investigates what actually happened on that raft.