Author Mitch Albom coming to Toledo Lucas County Public Library

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is hosting a series of authors beginning Nov. 8 with Mitch Albom at the Main Library.

Albom will be discussing his latest book, The Stranger in the Lifeboat and designate time for a short question and answer session as well as book signings.

Tickets are required for the event and can be purchased here. Seating capacity has not been reduced, and socially distanced seating will not be available. At the request of Albom, masks worn above the nose will be required for the entirety of the event.

An internationally renowned and best-selling author, journalist, screenwriter, playwright, radio and television broadcaster, Albom is also a musician. His books have collectively sold more than 40 million copies worldwide including 49 territories and in 47 languages around the world. He’s even had works made into Emmy Award-winning and critically-acclaimed television movies.