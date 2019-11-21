ATTICA, Ohio — Seneca County is using state funding to help the Village of Attica establish its first permanent veterans memorial.

Until late last year, the former Eagles property in the village of Attica had sat vacant, becoming a nuisance and hazardous property.

Now that it has been demolished, the property has been sold to the village, and is slated to be renovated into the Attica Area Veterans Memorial. The project will feature flags for all five military branches, a covered pavilion and remembrance bricks.

"To remember and reflect on all of our ancestors and or friends who have served in the military over the years," James Alt, adjutant for Attica American Legion Post No. 260 said of the memorial's purpose.

The entire construction project will cost about $123,000

Recently, Seneca County was awarded portions of an ODNR Natureworks grant for the new park. The project has been granted $83,000 from the Seneca Regional Planning Committee.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas said the entire process was a true team effort, with assistance from the multiple county organizations. Within a time span of within years, local leaders will work together to transform the derelict property into a beautiful community space to honor the area men and women who served our country.

"The most important takeaway about this project is it's amazing what we can accomplish when we all work together," Thomas said.

Construction is set to begin sometime in the spring of 2020. The goal is to have the new memorial completed in time for next Veterans Day.

RELATED: 8-year-old has raised more than $50,000 in care packages for homeless veterans

RELATED: 'I’ll have to quit someday, but not today' | 92-year-old Belmont barber has been cutting hair for more than 73 years