x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

Update: All 911 calls working properly in Wood County

Verizon Wireless customers are still having some issues with regular calls, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Verizon Wireless customers were having trouble dialing into the Wood County Sheriff's Office administration office as well as 911 Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says 911 lines are now working properly, although Verizon Wireless customers may still be having issues with regular calls.

On the sheriff's office Facebook page, a message says Verizon Wireless has confirmed an outage. 

If you need assistance, you can use a landline phone or a non-Verizon cellphone. 

Wasylyshyn says his office has reported the issue with the carrier. 

Credit: WTOL 11

MORE ON WTOL:

'TEXT-2-911' now available in Wood County

'Text to 911' services now available in Findlay

Vice President Pence to keep up travel despite contact with virus-infected aide

Video shows Maumee bar with employees not wearing masks, no social distancing during Ohio State game