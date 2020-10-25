Update: All 911 calls working properly in Wood County

Verizon Wireless customers are still having some issues with regular calls, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Verizon Wireless customers were having trouble dialing into the Wood County Sheriff's Office administration office as well as 911 Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says 911 lines are now working properly, although Verizon Wireless customers may still be having issues with regular calls.

On the sheriff's office Facebook page, a message says Verizon Wireless has confirmed an outage.

If you need assistance, you can use a landline phone or a non-Verizon cellphone.

Wasylyshyn says his office has reported the issue with the carrier.