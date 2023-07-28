Attempted robbery at Findlay sandwich shop

The would-be robber threatened to come back and "shoot up" the place after he didn't get money, police said.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A man attempted to rob a Subway sandwich shop in Findlay Thursday evening, Findlay police report.

Police said the would-be robber walked into the sandwich shop at 608 S. Main St. shortly before 6:30 p.m., wearing a green stocking hat and using a bandana to cover his face.

He told the workers that he needed $100 cash, according to the police report.

When shop employees did not give him any money, the man ran out the back of the store, threatening to come back and shoot up the business, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Findlay police continue to investigate the matter.

