LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Police are looking for the men who stole an ATM with about $2,000 in it, from a Sylvania Township convenience store

The incident happened early Wednesday around 2:30 a.m.at the BP Stop & Go located on Central Avenue.

The store was closed during incident, but the store manager said she got a call from someone passing by the station at the time.

From inside the store, it appears that the suspects used a truck to back into the window near the ATM, and take the machine before getting back in the truck and taking off.

The ATM is believed to be only item stolen.

This is the third time this happened at this store within a year.

The store reopened around 6 a.m.