FOSTORIA, Ohio — Atlas Industries is closing two facilities in northwest Ohio that will affect the jobs of 60 employees in Tiffin and 110 in Fostoria.

The company notified the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on Aug. 28. The agency held a meeting with the company that same day in order to develop a strategy to serve the workers.

The department of hold Rapid Response sessions for laid-off workers in Sandusky and Seneca Counties. In those sessions, the agency will explain the services they offer, which include customized workshops, training , certifications and more.

The sessions in Sandusky County will be held Monday, Sep. 9 at the OhioMeansJobs Center from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 3 p.m. After the first session, there will be a job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In Seneca County, the session will be held on Tuesday, Sep. 10 at the Seneca County OMJ Center from 1:30 t o 2:30 p.m.

Calls made to Atlas Industries Friday went unanswered.

