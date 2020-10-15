Toledoans report seeing USPS boxes overflowing with mail

'I've never witnessed or experienced anything like that before the holidays, tax season.' Some USPS customers report finding blue mailboxes filled to the top.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Many of our viewers have been sharing concerns about the United States Postal Service getting mail on time. Now, there's a new issue top of mind regarding the service.

A USPS customer recently went to drop off mail at the postal office on S. Detroit Avenue in south Toledo, only to find the mailbox at that location overflowing with letters.

"I approach the mailbox, there's two of them. The first one was full, so I moved up a little bit. The second was also full, full to the point where I can literally put my hand through and grab whatever out," Jennifer Dahmani said.

Dahmani said she's used to seeing people use the mail more often during different times of the year, but this is the first time in her life she's seen anything like this.

"I've never witnessed or experienced anything like that before the holidays, tax season. I feel like somebody neglected to empty those mailboxes and as a resident, we shouldn't feel concerned when dropping off our mail," she said.

We've heard from other people in our community about reports of other mailboxes filled to the top, including at the post office on Bancroft Street in west Toledo.

WTOL 11 reached to USPS for comment about the issue. A spokesperson said no one was available for an interview, but added the agency it is taking care of the situation.