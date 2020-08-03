At least one Toledo-area restaurant has closed its doors due to the ongoing SYGMA restaurant-supplier driver strike.

The Tim Hortons on Fremont Pike near I-75 was closed on Sunday and signs appear to show they won't open again until Tuesday.

One sign reads, “We apologize that we are out of some products. Our food supplier drivers are on strike due to labor disputes.”

The other sign reads, “We are unfortunately closed due to having minimum product.. We will be closed Monday 3/8/20 but will reopen Tuesday 3/9/20 at our normal hours.. thank you for your patience.”

SYGMA drivers have been on strike since Wednesday night.

A union leader said the Teamsters have been working to come to an agreement with the Monroe, MI company for about a year and healthcare is the sticking point.

Todd Lince, President of Teamsters Local 337, says drivers deliver to Wendy's, Arby's, Panera Bread, Firehouse Subs and Tim Hortons.

Lince also says this isn't the only restaurant being impacted by the strike.

