At least one person dead following crash in Hancock County Friday

I-75 northbound beyond SR 235 is currently closed due to multiple injuries following a multi-car crash. I-75 southbound has traffic backed-up for several miles.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — One person has been confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol and multiple others are injured after a multi-car crash took place on I-75 northbound Friday morning.

The accident happened near SR 235 in Hancock County.

Just before midnight, a semi caught on fire on I-75 northbound approximately four miles ahead of the scene. Traffic began to back up due to this fire.

Around 2:45 a.m., a second semi was heading towards the traffic back-up when it crashed into a tanker truck that was stopped. The tanker then hit a different semi that was stopped in front of it.

There was a vehicle sitting in the middle of these semis when a fourth semi approaching the stopped traffic crashed into the car, knocking it into the median. That semi then swerved off the road and got back on I-75 in front of the stopped traffic.

The driver of the semi that crashed into the tanker truck, evidently starting the pile up, was injured as well as the driver of the car. They have been transported to a local hospital.

Their injuries are unknown.

I-75 southbound is experiencing backed-up traffic for several miles.

I-75 northbound just south of Findlay is closed at this time.

There is no word on when the northbound side of the highway will reopen again.

A detour at SR 235 is being set up.

To get around this accident, you can take SR 235 over to SR 12, that will get you back onto I-75 northbound.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.