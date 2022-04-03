9 states report cases of highly contagious bird flu, poultry producers on alert

Ohio has not had a case yet, but poultry producers are on a heightened biosecurity alert.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least nine states have reported cases of a highly contagious Avian Influenza virus in birds this year. Ohio has not had a case yet, but poultry producers are on a heightened biosecurity alert.

Deleware, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, New York and South Carolina have all reported cases of the highly pathogenic virus since the beginning of the year. Connecticut and Iowa were added to the list on Thursday.

The Ohio State University Department of Veterinary Preventive Medicine has been monitoring this closely.

OSU Associate Professor Andrew Bowman said, "The Ag community is perfectly aware that there are people relying upon them for their food. And so, how do we minimize those effects and try to keep food on the table?"

Bowman wants to remind people there is no evidence of viral infection caused by poultry products.

"It certainly would be a huge economic hit to a potential producer that would have that introduction occur. And then we have to deal with the longer-term ramifications of proving we do get it out and getting back to normal production," Bowman said.

He said the precautions taken are similar to what we have used during the pandemic. PPE, keeping feeding and water sources clean, and tracking those who come in contact with the virus are all being used to help stop the spread.

"We have multiple response plans already drawn up of how we control them, that are based on what the virus is and where it's at," Bowman said.