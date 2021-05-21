Asian Heritage Festival to showcase local Asian-owned businesses, restaurants and celebrate AAPI community

The festival is more important than ever after the rise in hate crimes and discrimination toward the Asian community during the pandemic.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A showcase of culture in the Toledo area was born from the mind, and heart, of a local Asian woman and business owner who hopes to see others excel just like she did.

"I'm Indian. I was born in India. So, I'm an Asian woman trying to survive into a business, and I will support any woman because I know right now it is a really rough time," said Rita Jassal, who owns Bombay Kitchen on Monroe Street in Toledo.

Jassal says her Indian street food restaurant was rocked when the pandemic forced them to close indoor dining, just two days after opening.

"I did survive with my community supporting me and I want to reach out to all other women, Asian women, and support them, to help them out just like I got help from my community," said Jassal.

To pay it forward, she's hosting the Asian Heritage Festival at Bombay Kitchen Saturday afternoon.

The festival is in partnership with Women of Toledo and HerHub. Lisa Halsey, the owner of Elite Karate, Fitness, and Wellness is a partner of the movement.

"This month is the Asian Heritage and Pacific Islander Month. So it's definitely the perfect time for that. And unfortunately with what has transpired in the last 14, 15 months there has been an increase of Asian hate. So this is a great opportunity to raise awareness," said Halsey.

Federal hate crimes against Asian Americans were up to the highest level in over a decade in 2019.

2020 numbers aren't out yet, but the advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate reports 2,800 hate incidents directed at the Asian community last year.

"At the University of Toledo, we have a little bit over 1,800 students from all around, from 84 countries," said Xinren Yu, the assistant director for the Center for International Studies and Programs at the University of Toledo. "A big chunk of them actually come from Asian countries, so I know that currently there's Asian hate going on. That created a lot of fear among students from Asia, so events like this is crucial."

Jassal says this event is about helping others excel, no matter your heritage, culture or race.

"I pray to God that all their dreams come true. Just like mine," said Jassal.

The Asian Heritage Festival is happening Saturday at Bombay Kitchen from 1-6:30 p.m.

There will a variety of food, music and entertainment for the entire family. Masks are required.