2 pulled from Lake Erie, 1 dead according to Ashtabula Coast Guard Station

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A 22-year-old man is dead after the Ashtabula Station of the United States Coast Guard attempted to rescue him from Lake Erie on Saturday evening.

A crew from the Ashtabula Coast Guard responded to a report of two people needing rescue in the waters of Lake Erie at Conneaut Township park. When the crew arrived to the scene, they learned that two Good Samaritans had pulled both men out of water. According to a press release from the Ashtabula Station of the Coast Guard, a friend of the 22-year-old entered the water to attempt a rescue, but was unable to pull his friend out of the water by himself.

The 22-year-old man was unresponsive when he was pulled out of the water and pronounced dead at the scene. The friend did not have any medical issues as a result of the incident.

The Coast Guard said that rip current advisories were issued in the area prior to the incident, but are not sure if they played a role.

