TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 Gift of Joy sponsored by PNC is kicking off this holiday season by benefiting 3,000 Toledo-area children who are victims of abuse and neglect.

The drive provides gifts for children living in foster care, with relatives or with their families under Lucas County Children Services supervision.

You can participate and help bring joy to a child by donating a new and unwrapped toy or gift. Gift collection begins Monday, Nov. 25 and runs through Dec. 20. Below are the drop-off locations:

• WTOL studios, 730 N. Summit St., Toledo.

• Allshred Services, 3940 Technology Drive in Maumee;

• All Toledo-area BURGER KING® restaurants in Holland, Maumee, Northwood, Oregon, Toledo, and Lambertville, Mich;

• The Countertop Shop, 9300 Airport Hwy;

• Cutting Edge Counterops, 1300 Flagship Dr., Perrysburg;

• Franklin Park Mall, 5001 Monroe Street, Toledo;

• La-Z-Boy Furniture stores, 5804 Airport Hwy. and 5173 Monroe St. in Toledo;

• Toledo Auto Care, 4544 Monroe St. and 5329 Heatherdowns, Toledo;

• Woodcraft, 5311 Airport Highway, Toledo;

• All Toledo-area Yark Automotive Group locations.

• Barnes & Noble Booksellers at 4940 Monroe Street in Toledo has again designated the LCCS Holiday Gift Drive as the recipient of its 2019 holiday book donation campaign, which encourages customers to purchase books to be donated to the gift drive.

You can also donate gifts while attending some Toledo-area holiday events such as:

• Hensville Tree Lighting - Saturday, Nov. 23. Gifts should be dropped off at one of the donation stations in the Hensville/St. Clair Street corridor.

• Toy-A-Thon - Saturday, Dec. 7. iHeartMedia radio stations will host the event in the food court of Franklin Park Mall, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The effort will collect new, unwrapped toys, clothes and monetary donations to help LCCS children and families celebrate the holidays.

• Downtown Toy Drop - Thursday, Dec. 12. WTOL will host its second annual “Downtown Toy Drop” in its parking lot at 730 North Summit St. from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

• Shred for a Toy” Day - Saturday, Dec. 14. 101.5 The River morning show host Rick Woodell will continue the tradition of broadcasting live from the BURGER KING® at 4870 Monroe Street (across from Franklin Park Mall), from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Allshred Services will be on hand to provide free shredding for up to five bags or boxes of paper documents when you donate a new, unwrapped toy.

Sponsors of the drive include Friends of Lucas County Children Services, WTOL-TV 11, iHeartMedia, PNC Bank; Bennett Management Corp., a franchisee of BURGER KING Corporation®; La-Z-Boy; and Yark Automotive Group. Other partners include Allshred Services; Barnes & Noble Toledo; The Countertop Shop; DANA Corporation; Franklin Park Mall; Toledo Auto Care; and Woodcraft.

