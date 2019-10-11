TOLEDO, Ohio — The Manor House at Wildwood Metropark pulls out all of the stops for the holiday season, and the historic mansion is gaining national notice for its extensive decor.

USA Today's 10Best has the Metroparks Toledo's Wildwood Manor House as one of 20 historic houses that are among the best in the nation for holiday tours. You can help send the Manor House to the top of the list - voting is open now through Dec. 2 and you can vote every day.

As of Saturday evening, the Manor House was in second place, behind Graceland in Memphis. You can check on the leaderboard by clicking here. The 10 winning home tours will be announced on Dec. 13.

According to Wildwood's contest description, "volunteers decorate the 30,000-square-foot Wildwood during the annual Holidays in the Manor House event. Visitors can take a self-guided tour of 32 seasonal displays, stroll through the decorated Shipman Garden or make s’mores in the welcome tent."

The nominees are:

1. Graceland - Memphis, Tennessee

2. Wildwood Manor House - Toledo

3. The Stetson Mansion - Deland, Florida

4. Brucemore - Cedar Rapids, Iowa

5. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens - Akron

6. The Mount - Lenox, Mass.

7. The Towers of Natchez - Natchez, Mississippi

8. Glensheen - Duluth, Minnesota

9. Edison & Ford Winter Estates - Fort Myers, Florida

10. Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library - Wilmington, Delaware

11. Biltmore - Asheville, N.C.

12. Meadow Brook Hall - Rochester, Michigan

13. Filoli Historic House and Garden - Woodside, California

14. Lyndhurst - Tarrytown, New York

15. Webb Deane Stevens Museum - Wethersfield, Connecticut

16. Hearst Castle - San Simeon, California

17. George Washington's Mount Vernon - Mount Vernon, Virginia

18. Thomas Jefferson's Monticello - Charlottesville, Virginia

19. Drieshaus Museum - Chicago

20. Glessner House - Chicago

