The United Way is offering help to those who need it during the coronavirus pandemic with their “United Way Emergency Response Fund, 2020.

“It’s always our mission to put people in touch with resources but you have a heightened with more specific needs at this point,” said Wendy Pesteue, CEO of The United Way Of Greater Toledo.

The response fund goes well beyond just food help. The fund is also helping to provide hygiene products and cleaning supplies as well.

"The United Way has always raised money and invested in community and community partners who provide relief to families, but we are seeing some more specified needs now and that’s what this fund is supposed to do specifically,” said Pesteue.

The United Way is working with Lucas County to distribute the funds to homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters and daycares, but they need help from the community.

“Take an opportunity you can give us a little money," said Pesteue. "We always appreciate that and that will go directly to this project. But also you can volunteer. We have registrations still for getting the food to the kids, whether it’s one of our Connecting Kids to Meals sites or meal packaging here.".

If you wanted to help out United way and give back to the community by either donating money or by volunteering you can click here.

