This week begins Teacher Appreciation Week, with Teacher Appreciation Day being May 7.

Show some love and thank the hardworking teachers in your life!

Here are some great deals teachers can enjoy, according to USA Today, International Business Times and DealBoss.

Amazon : Special discounts and incentives for any teacher with an .edu email address. Teachers who sign up for Amazon Student also will score six months of Amazon Prime for free — that's a value of almost $70.

Apple : Through the company's Education Pricing Program, teachers can receiving special pricing and discounts on various products.

Applebee's : Teachers get a free meal on Monday at participating locations with ID. Valid for lunch or dinner.

Arby's : Teachers and school administrations with valid IDs can get a free sandwich at participating locations on Tuesday.

Barnes and Noble : Teachers can receive 20 percent off the publishers' list price for all classroom books when they sign up for B&N Educators.

Cheap Caribbean Vacations : The travel websites is giving out 50 free round-trip Mexico flights to teachers Monday through May 10. Sign up here.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen : Dine in for a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entree all week long.

Chick-fil-A : Teachers score a free sandwich between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday with valid ID.

Chipotle : Any teacher with a Valid ID can get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos for in-restaurant orders only from 3 p.m. on close on Tuesday. The offer is for educators at all levels.

Cici's Pizza : Teachers and school staff get a free buffet on Tuesday with a valid school ID a coupon.

Colgate : The company will send teachers a full box of free toothpaste and brushes.

Costco : Up to $75 in discounts for teachers who sign up as a new member.

Crayola : 15 percent off for teachers and students with coupon code THANKYOU on Monday through May 13.

Lenovo : Superb discounts of 15-20 percent on laptops, desktops, tablets and accessories for teachers.

LOFT: 15 percent off full price purchases as part of the LOFT Loves Teachers program.

Michaels : Teachers score 15 percent off any in-store purchase with valid ID. Special Spring Black Friday discounts are also available online.

Office Max : 10 percent off classroom supplies and other incentives for teachers.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop : From Monday through May 12, all teachers get a buy-one-get-one offer.