NORTHWOOD, Ohio — "Industry Day" for the piping industry, comprised of UA Local 50, the MCA and the Piping Industry Training Center is set for Friday and features the work of Local 50 members specializing in plumbing, pipe fitting, welding and HVAC/R. The event intends to raise awareness of and promote the work opportunities within the piping industry.

The event will feature live demos of welding and the many other aspects of the work done by journeymen and apprentices daily, vendors in the industry, such as DeWalt, Milwaukee and Lincoln Electric, and a tour of our state-of-the-art training center.

Industry Day will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 7560 Caple Boulevard in Northwood. Park at the blue building on the campus.

UA Local 50 is accredited by the United Association of Journeyman and Apprentices if the Piping Industry. Learn more at ualocal50.com