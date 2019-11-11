TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers along with the Lucas County Veterans Service Commission and the Ohio National Guard are teaming up with volunteers this Veterans Day for Operation Shut-In.

This year, they'll pick up 250 free meals from national, regional, and local mom and pop restaurants.

The meals will be delivered to shut-in veterans from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

If you are a shut-in veteran and would like a meal on Veterans Day, please contact Buffalo Soldiers at 419-536-7048 or the Lucas County Veterans Service Commission at 419-213-6090 or 614-336-5092. Online registration is closed.

If you’d like to get involved with Operation Shut-In, visit Toledobuffalosoldiers.org for more information.

