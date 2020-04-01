PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Millions of Americans have made weight loss or getting healthy their New Year's resolution.

Studies show that 77% of people who committed to a New Year's resolution only stick to it for about a week while just 19% of those actually fulfilled their goals.

If you have trouble following through those resolutions, Dr. Jenny Pfleghar, from PflegMed in Perrysburg, can help. Just check out her tips:

Smaller portions:

One important key to losing weight is smaller portions and yes, you can measure everything but that might be too much of a hassle. Using a smaller plate can really help with the size of the meal and give yourself a limit to how much you can fit in your plate.

Meal prepping:

Meal prep is a great way to assure you will have a healthy meal every night. For those who have a very busy schedule, there are a variety of meals you can prep ahead of time. Just throw it in the freezer and when your ready to eat it, heat it up. That way, you will always have a healthy meal right between your fingertips.

Variety foods:

Always have a variety of foods: a mix of greens, whole grains, and protein are ideal for weight loss. It’s important to try to eat something from each food group so you'll get all the key nutrients.

For more tips to help you reach your weight loss, just click here.

RELATED: New nutrition label requirements now in effect

RELATED: How to start and stick to your New Year's fitness resolutions