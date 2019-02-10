PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is in the area today, hoping to get people hooked up with in-demand jobs.

Husted visited Owens Community College this morning to launch Tech Credit. TechCred helps Ohioans learn new skills and helps employers build a stronger workforce with the skills needed in a technology-infused economy.

The program connects businesses with students looking for tech jobs and provides the training needed to get them into better positions, reimbursing the businesses up to $2,00 per employee.

"Ohio, frankly, is creating jobs faster than we're creating the skilled people to fill them," Husted said. "And we need to aggressively get in the game of making sure that Ohio's existing workforce has the skills that they're going to need to succeed now and into the future. And that's what TechCred is all about."

TheTechCred program supports workforce development efforts in Ohio by reimbursing employers who upgrade their workers' skills.

Employers can be reimbursed up to $2,000 per employee if their employees complete eligible technology-focused credentials. Eligible credentials must be short-term programs of less than 30 credit hours (or 900 clock hours) that can be completed in 12 months or less.

Interested businesses can apply now by visiting the TechCred website here.