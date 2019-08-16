OREGON, Ohio — It's already time for Barefoot at the Beach 2019!

The event, held at Maumee Bay State Park, is on of the largest fundraisers in the Toledo area and benefits the Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo.

Starting at 6 p.m., enjoy food from many of the best restaurants and vendors in the area, live music and fireworks, all for a good cause!

WTOL's Tim Miller and Melissa Andrews will be out at the beach, so kick off your shoes and join in the fun!

Tickets for the event are still available on the Barefoot at the Beach website.