TOLEDO, Ohio — Columbia Gas and Neighborhood Works are teaming up to help weatherproof income eligible homeowners or home renters, all for free. This can help low income residents in Lucas County save money on their energy bills. The two organizations will provide the eligible home with free insulation and possibly a new furnace if needed to provide the homeowners or renters a healthy, safe and warm home as the cooler months are quickly approaching.

Visit this link to fill out an application for the services: www.nwtoledo.org/weatherization