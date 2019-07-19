PERRYSBURG, Ohio — As a country, we've done a good job honoring soldiers who gave their life for their country.

But what about honoring the sacrifice made by military families?

In Perrysburg, they'll break ground in October to do just that.

Riverside Park in Perrysburg is the site where the monument is planned for Gold Star Families and relatives who sacrificed a loved one for our freedom.

A Gold Star Family memorial is planned for Riverside Park in Perrysburg.

Northwest Ohio Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Committee

This is what it looks like. This black granite memorial is beautifully designed and includes a cutout that represents a loved one who paid the ultimate sacrifice. The reverse side of the memorial will have four scenes that tell a story of Homeland, Family, Patriot, and Sacrifice.

Veronica Mora's husband was Army Sgt. Arthur Mora. He was killed in action in 2005 in Iraq. Veronica is the chairwoman of the group that's raising the funds.

"As a Gold Star family member, the worst feeling is you and your loved ones having been forgotten. This monument that will be erected here in Perrysburg represents all of northwest Ohio," she said.

Gaven Smith is a former Marine who served three tours of duty in Iraq. He said the current mission is to raise $60,000 for the project.

"Every day we keep losing our WWII veterans. To hear them speak, and their legacy, and what they did for their country - it’s very moving," he said.

The Gold Star Family memorials like the one planned for Perrysburg first went up in 2013. By the end of this year, there will be close to 100 such monuments around the country, including right here in Perrysburg.

The public is invited to help with the funding of the memorial by purchasing commemorative pavers. The black granite bricks will be laser etched and placed around the memorial and will also adorn the walkway. Prices for the pavers range from $150 to $1,200, with the option to "pay it forward" with a "Battle Buddy Brick" in honor of a Gold Star Family member or a veteran. The bricks for Gold Star heroes will feature a star in the corner. For more information, visit the website at http://hwwmohf.org/perrysburg-oh.html