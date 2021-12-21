As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, are you worried about the virus? We asked, you answered

At this time last year, you may have thought things with COVID-19 would be different by now. Instead, we're seeing cases rise and hospital resources stretched thin.

TOLEDO, Ohio — When it comes to COVID-19, are you worried?

At this time last year, you may have thought things with the pandemic would be different by now.

But we're seeing cases rise and hospitals filled to capacity.

We checked in with some Toledo residents to see how they are feeling about the virus.

Most of the people we talked to say they're not worried, because we've been dealing with the virus for long enough that it's just become a part of life.

But it doesn't mean that families aren't doing what they can to stay safe when they go out.

"Everybody is taking their precautions. Looks like the hospitals are better, the kids seem to be handling the disease better. So we're just hopeful that the worst is behind us and try to stay safe and healthy," Toledoan Mathieu Beaudoin said.

Meanwhile, others say they have been living their life normally and don't feel like COVID-19 or the vaccine should have people worried.

"Not in my concern, but my personal thing is I don't like the COVID shot because I feel like it's the vaccine and all that. But that's just an unpopular opinion. But I feel like the most unpopular opinions are the most popular ones," said Toledo resident Cy'ke Nimene.

To some, it may seem like COVID-19 has been here for a lifetime after the lockdowns, mask mandates and dozens of changes.

But researchers have only been studying the virus for 2 years, which has one family hopeful that all of this will soon be a thing of the past.