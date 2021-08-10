The UpLift UpTown: Safety & Beautification program will support projects, programs and events that address safety, blight reduction and beautification efforts.

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica Ebeid Neighborhood Promise and the Arts Commission are partnering in an effort to enhance the UpTown neighborhood in central Toledo in the form of resident-driven grants.

The “UpLift UpTown: Safety & Beautification” grants will support projects, programs and events that address safety, blight reduction and beautification efforts.

“The Arts Commission is proud to partner with ProMedica to engage local leaders, partners, residents and stakeholders in comprehensive community development efforts focused on place-based art and community engagement,” said Ryan Bunch, director of community initiatives for the Arts Commission.

The program will begin winter 2021 and ProMedica will seek grant applicants who best demonstrate their abilities or intentions to address one or all of the following outcomes in the UpTown neighborhood:

Promoting a more inclusive community by increasing diversity, equity and access to a space or resources

Increasing safety or addressing safety concerns

Positively enhancing public space

Hosting a community gathering in a public space that enhances the sense of safety or belonging

“ProMedica's work to improve health and well-being is possible thanks to the collaboration and support of community organizations,” said Adrienne Bradley, MOD, director of community impact for ProMedica. “We feel it is so important to give members of our community a voice and a choice in the work we are doing.”

Applications were reviewed by a volunteer committee comprised of members of the Ebeid Neighborhood Promise Community Coalition. This Coalition is made up of residents, housing managers, business owners, service providers and organizations within the UpTown Neighborhood.

Kathleen Greely, president and executive director of Community Reinvestment Coalition - Englewood Southwest neighborhood and member of the Ebeid Neighborhood Promise Community Coalition and part of the review committee, said, “Our UpTown neighborhood has a lot to be proud of, and it was a joy to select some great projects that will increase safety and further beautify a neighborhood we love.”

Seven projects have been selected to receive the initial round of funding. The organizations receiving funding include The Ability Center, Bike Rides Matter 419, St. Paul’s Community Center, Village on Adams, Sandy Sandbox, Handmade Toledo and Backpacks for Humans.

The funding for this initial round of “UpLift UpTown: Safety & Beautification” grants has been dispersed and grant recipients will soon start sharing pictures and impact statements.