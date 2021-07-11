Maumee River mural | Phase 1 of Glass City River Wall completed

Artists used 1000 gallons of blue paint on the 28 silos that are serving as the canvas for the giant mural. Now we get to watch the design really come to life.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Phase 1 of the giant Glass City River Wall wrapped up on Friday and the silos that line the banks of the Maumee River just south of downtown Toledo look better already.

1,000 gallons of blue paint was used for the initial base coat of the 160,000-sq.-ft. mural.

And now the real work begins.

The 28 silos, owned by ADM, will eventually be covered by an enormous and colorful mural depicting a field of sunflowers over a vibrant blue sky along with portraits of 3 Native Americans.

The theme was chosen to honor the area's first farmers.

But, first the design needs to be measured and marked out.