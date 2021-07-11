Maumee River mural | Phase 1 of Glass City River Wall completed

TOLEDO, Ohio — Phase 1 of the giant Glass City River Wall wrapped up on Friday and the silos that line the banks of the Maumee River just south of downtown Toledo look better already.
1,000 gallons of blue paint was used for the initial base coat of the 160,000-sq.-ft. mural.
And now the real work begins.
The 28 silos, owned by ADM, will eventually be covered by an enormous and colorful mural depicting a field of sunflowers over a vibrant blue sky along with portraits of 3 Native Americans.
The theme was chosen to honor the area's first farmers.
But, first the design needs to be measured and marked out.
If everything goes as planned, Phase 2, which begins this weekend, should be completed by the time visitors to the city roll into town for the Solheim Cup golf tournament at the end of August.