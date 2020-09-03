HOLLAND, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is responding to reports of aggressive customers at the Holland Art Van location.

Authorities at the store are reportedly trying to keep the peace.

Art Van announced last week it would be shutting down all of its locations. Liquidation sales started on Friday.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone is in custody or if anyone was injured as a result of the incident.

Over the weekend, police ordered an Art Van location in suburban Detroit to close down early because of its unruly crowds. According to Warren, Mich. mayor Jim Fouts, there were traffic jams getting into the store and multiple fights broke out.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.

RELATED: Police order Michigan Art Van Furniture store to close early due to unruly crowds

RELATED: Appliance Center to offer special discounts to Art Van customers

RELATED: Findlay, Genoa Art Van locations to rebrand amid nationwide closures

RELATED: Art Van Furniture to close all stores