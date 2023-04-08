Art to Share Challenge comes to Findlay

The Art to Share Challenge wants participants to create a piece of art a day for 30 days.

FINDLAY, Ohio — An initiative designed to make art and inspire creativity while also fundraising for a good cause is officially underway in Findlay.

The Art to Share Challenge wants participants to create a piece of art a day for 30 days. Using Facebook's fundraising tools, the initiative is part of a fundraiser for Awakening Minds Art in Findlay.

And these don't have to be masterpieces, but simply whatever the artists or their patrons want to see made.

"You don't have to be an artist to do art, Emily Sullivan, the Awakening Minds Art executive director, said. "And we wanted to share that with everyone and then have them get a chance to share it with everyone else."

You can easily create your Art to Share Challenge page, which automatically pairs with the Awakening Mind Art fundraiser.

The goal is to raise $3,000, and you can begin anytime from now until Oct. 1.

Organizers also want the event to help artists of every skill level inspire each other creatively.

"I think it's important for everyone to dabble in art," Awakening Minds Art instructor Mackenzie Earley said. "Whether you're a newbie or you're a professional, I think art is for everyone."

Awakening Minds hosts therapeutic and educational art lessons for hundreds of people a year, with students ranging from one year old to 105 years old.

The goal of the fundraiser is to help continue the mission of offering art to everyone.

"Focus on all ages, all abilities, making sure that you know you can do art no matter who you are," Sullivan said. "Creating artwork, whether that be a doodle, crafting, or a full-on masterpiece, it's totally up to you. And then you're sharing it with whoever you want to share it with. The object is just to create and hopefully inspire other people to create."