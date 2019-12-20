TOLEDO, Ohio — There's less than a week until Christmas but that didn't stop northwest Ohioans from going to the final Art Loop of the year, where they found one-of-a-kind gifts in a time crunch.

Instead of struggling to find parking at a packed mall during the countdown to Christmas, people flocked to Handmade Toledo and met the people who designed their Christmas gifts.

"It's really great to have that interpersonal connection with the artist too, like when you go to the big box retailer and there's no face to what you're buying," Megan Aherne with Handmade Toledo said.

Some of the Makers have been doing this for years, traveling from show to show, while others like Sarah Rozevink with The Dusty Roze are just getting started.

"It feels very exciting to know there's support from people in the area that want something that's unique and not just off the shelf," Rozevink said.

Sarah Rozevink, right, is the proprietor of The Dusty Roze.

Now that her kids are at school, she's been building her business on Etsy and Instagram beginning in October.

Melissa Auxter's Box Car Metal Company began almost on accident when she was inspired by Joanna Gaines to make a homemade metal sign.

"We made a sign for our house and you know how it goes, we posted it to Facebook and friends wanted to know what other things you can make, so it's kind of evolved from there," Auxter said of the company she now runs with her husband.

It's the third holiday season she's done a custom ornament with proceeds going to a charity.

The proceeds from Boxcar Metal Co.'s heart snowflake ornaments go to the ProMedica NICU.

"We have a heart snowflake ornament that our daughter designed. She was in the NICU - she's 8 years old now - but as a baby she was in the NICU," Auxter said.

She plans on dropping off a check to the ProMedica NICU next week with a donation from all the ornaments sold that her daughter designed.

Other artisans at the Mini Mart during Art Loop included Kimberly Monaco Designs, Korie Sharrar Ceramics, Rose & Perry, Unique Spirit Designs, Novel Design by Deidre and many more.

Rose & Perry Co. soaps and scents.

