'Biz Kids' campers make art and sell their creations in Sylvania

“They really learn the concept of teamwork.” Create art studio in Sylvania holds art sale for young entrepreneurs.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — If you drove in Sylvania on Friday, you might have seen some young entrepreneurs selling artwork on Main Street.

This is all a part of CREATE: Art Studios and Workshop's “Biz Kids” camp. All week-long campers prepared for the big sale by making the artwork, creating a business plan and flyers to promote the business.

Campers also got to choose what local organization would receive a portion of the money made. They decided they would donate to Nature’s Nursery -- a local wildlife rehabilitation non-profit.

Friday was the last day of this camp, but kids won’t leave empty handed. After the donation, they will split the remainder of the profits amongst each other. Co-owner of the arts studio, Deborah Lambdin, thinks this is an important part of the camp, and is some of the camper’s favorite part.

“They really learn the concept of teamwork and get to be creative and hands-on all week long,” Lambdin said.

Khloe Walter, one of the campers, was very excited to be a part of the sale. She could be seen walking around working hard to get people to buy the artwork. Walter said the camp helped her understand what it’s like to be a small business owner.

“I was being a lot more social than I usually am, so I think it helped with that too, and it helped me with my business skills,” Walter said.

Since Lambdin is a small business owner, she enjoys sharing what she knows to the kids. “I am a entrepreneur, so it hits close to home.”

There are a few spots remaining for the next “Biz Kids” camp at Create Art Studio’s Perrysburg location from July 25 to July 29.

