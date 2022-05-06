Art auction to help Nature's Nursery continue mission

Over 30 pieces of art by local students, professional artists and even some animals will go up for bid in the virtual auction this week.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Lovers of art and nature can bring their two passions together starting this week, and all to help a good cause.

The Nature's Nursery Virtual Art Auction goes live starting on Monday.

The auction features over 30 paintings, ceramics, and drawings created by local students, some professional artists, and even some animals, all to benefit the non-profit.



Grace Barnswell in Sylvania painted Einstein the owl from Nature's nursery. It's a water colored painting done with a little bit of pen.

Grace is just 13-years-old - and plans to attend Sylvania Southview in the fall. She also sells her art at Junk and Disorderly in Wauseon.

"I enjoy art because there are no rules or anything. You have creative freedom to do exactly what you want," said Grace.

Grace's mother says the talented teenager has been painting pictures since she was just a small child.

"Grace has been drawing since the age of 2. I remember sitting her down in front of an art easel and she grabbed some paint and started from there," said Becky Barnswell.

You can bid on Grace’s artwork and all the other pieces starting Monday. The auction runs through next week. Click here for a link.

Nature’s Nursery rescues over 3,700 local wild animals each year and nurses them back to health.

