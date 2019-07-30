A young man who was killed in action is being remembered on social media and elsewhere today.

According to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, Brandon Kreischer of Bryan was killed in action while serving in the U.S. Army. Kreischer went to Bryan High School and served the Army as an airborne infantry member.

Defiance County OH Sheriff's Office Sheriff Engel and staff would like to take a moment to honor the lif... e and sacrifice of Brandon Kreischer of Bryan, Ohio. Brandon, while serving his country in the United States Army was killed in action. To his family, our prayers are with you during this incredibly difficult time.

"Sheriff Douglas Engel and staff would like to take a moment to honor the life and sacrifice of Brandon Kreischer of Bryan, Ohio. Brandon, while serving his country in the United States Army was killed in action," the sheriff's post reads. "To his family, our prayers are with you during this incredibly difficult time."

He's being remembered by his fitness family too, with a post from Iron Faith in Defiance.

"He was an inspiration to everyone who knew him. We thought of Brandon as our own son," the post reads.

The U.S. Department of Defense will provide details on the circumstances surrounding the incident that claimed Kreischer's life when the department deems appropriate.