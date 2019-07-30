A young man who was killed in action is being remembered on social media and elsewhere today.

The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed Tuesday the deaths of two soldiers who were supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Afghanistan.

One of them was Pfc. Brandon Kreischer, 20, of Bryan, Ohio and the other was Spc. Michael Isaiah Nance, 24, of Chicago.

According to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, Kreischer went to Bryan High School and served the Army as an airborne infantry member.

"Sheriff Douglas Engel and staff would like to take a moment to honor the life and sacrifice of Brandon Kreischer of Bryan, Ohio. Brandon, while serving his country in the United States Army was killed in action," the sheriff's post reads. "To his family, our prayers are with you during this incredibly difficult time."

He's being remembered by his fitness family too, with a post from Iron Faith in Defiance.

"He was an inspiration to everyone who knew him. We thought of Brandon as our own son," the post reads.

The DOD said they are investigating the incident that claimed both lives.