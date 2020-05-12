Toledo police responding to domestic violence allegation shoot and kill armed man in east Toledo

TPD on the scene: Officers responded to a domestic violence 911 call at Weiler Homes. A man came downstairs and pointed a gun at officers, who shot and killed him.

TOLEDO, Ohio — According to Toledo police on the scene, an armed man was shot and killed by officers at Weiler Homes in east Toledo just after midnight Saturday.

Police told our crew on the scene that 911 received a call from a woman's voice, whispering that she was experiencing domestic violence from her son's father.

Officers responded around 12:33 a.m. and heard a commotion inside the building.

When they entered the building they encountered a man who was armed, according to police. Police say the man pointed the gun at officers, who then fired upon the man, killing him.

The man's identity has not been publicly released, pending investigation and family notifications.