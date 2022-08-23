Woman wanted on two felony warrants for firing gun on grounds of Toledo elementary school

A Toledo Public Schools spokesperson said two parents got into an altercation, and one fired a gun into the air. There were no injuries, the spokesperson said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Arlington Elementary in south Toledo was locked down Tuesday after a parent fired a gun into the air following an altercation with another parent, a Toledo Public Schools spokesperson said.

There were no injuries and the parent accused of firing the gun left the scene.

Toledo police cleared the scene at about 5:30 p.m.

On Thursday, a warrant was issued for Vanessa Hutchen, 34, on charges of possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds and improperly discharging a firearm in a school zone - both felonies.

Attempt to Locate: Vanessa Hutchen is wanted on two felony warrants related to discharging a firearm at Arlington Elementary School. If you have any information call OR text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/u1wovLSD15 — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) August 25, 2022

As of Thursday afternoon, police were still looking for Hutchen.

On Tuesday, the spokesperson said most students were gone after dismissal at 3:15 p.m. Most of those who were still at school were waiting for a ride to arrive and were escorted back inside and put under lockdown.

The students were released once TPS and the Toledo Police Department gave an "all clear," the spokesperson said.